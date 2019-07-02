John F. Buggs, Jr., Wetumpka, Alabama – Obituary

WETUMPKA, Alabama (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held by the family Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, for John F. Buggs, Jr., who departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Alabama.

Mr. Buggs was born February 27, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John F. Buggs, Sr. and the late Mary V. Buggs-Wainwright.

He served in the United States Navy and was a musician.

John participated in several male chorus, church choirs and local bands.

He also worked for General Motors.

John leave to cherish his memory his father; a son, Kelium Rushton; sister, Margaret Buggs-Townsend, all of Youngstown; a brother, Nigel J. Buggs of California; a close friend, Barbara Rushton and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Debra L. Coylar.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Buggs family at www.conleyfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the directors at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.