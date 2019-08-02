James Terrago Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – James Terrago Sr, 67 passed away at his residence Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

James was born November 9, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Albert Terrago and Florence Dimailo Terrago.

James enjoyed playing his music CD’s, collecting baseball cards and gardening.

He is survived by his son, James Terrao Jr and his significant other Beatrice Martino; granddaughter, Anna- Marie Rae Terrago; his Guardian Angel, Tabitha Schewire and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Terrago; brothers, Anthony and Alex Terrago and grandson James Terrago III.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to James’s neighbors for their comfort, MVI Hospice and Fresenius Dialysis Center.

No services will be held for Mr. Terrago.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Terrago family at www.conleyfh.com.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the Directors at the Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.