James Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Kennedy, 68, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Mr. Kennedy was born March 7, 1951, in New York, New York, to the late LB Wesley Kennedy and Arthola Woods Kennedy.

James was a graduate of East High School.

He worked for The Iron Workers Local #207 until he retired in 2008.

James was a song writer and bass player for Iron Knowledge band. In 1999 he opened a night club, the Crowded House Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Latimore-Kennedy; sons, Damon Williams (Phyllis) of Columbus, Stephen Smith (Khalilah) of Youngstown, Lamont Ortiz of Virginia and stepson, Antuane K. Latimore of Stow; daughters, Latonya Ortiz of Virginia and Sonja Smith of Cleveland; brothers, Wesley Kennedy (Angela) of Georgia and Damon Kennedy (Yolanda) of Youngstown; sisters, Verna Jean Wise (Lorenzo) and Wilena Scott (Rev. Michael Scott), all of Youngstown; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his twin brother, Janiro Kennedy and a grandson, Dequante’ Ortiz.

No services will be held for Mr. Kennedy.

