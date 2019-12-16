Irene Mae Holt, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mae Holt, 89, of Poland, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Windsor House of Canfield.

Mrs. Holt was born September 20, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph Posey and Irene Werndle Posey.

She was married to Robert Holt, April 15, 1950.

Irene loved spending time with her family and friends, doing crossword puzzles, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and listening to the Bee Gees.

She is survived by her son, Douglas (Diane) Holt of Boardman; daughters, Roberta (Said) Assemi of California, Debra (Kevin) Lodge of Boardman; son-in-law, Lawrence Gentile; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Holt and daughter, Virginia Gentile.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care by the staff at the Windsor House of Canfield.

No services will be held per Irene’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.

