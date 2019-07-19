Herbert C. Gilmore, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert C. Gilmore, 86, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Mr. Gilmore was born July 27, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Chester Gilmore and Adelade Miley Gilmore.

Herb married his wife Phyllis A. Mills June 2, 1953, she passed away May 27, 2011.

He served as Captain in the United States Air Force from September 1952 to September 1956 as a Flight Simulator Specialist.

He was the head Data-Coordinator at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until they closed and custodian for the Boardman School District.

He is survived by his twin sister, Mary Lenz; son, John Gilmore (Maraline) of Boardman; daughters, Debbie Christmas (John) of Boardman and Cindy Cappitte (Eddie) of Youngstown; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

