Gregory Allan Johnson, Warren, Ohio

Gregory Allan Johnson, 60, of Warren, passed away at his home Friday, February 14, 2020.

He was born December 31, 1959, a son to the late Moses L. Johnson Sr. and Florence Johnson (Cabrero).

Gregory was a 1977 graduate of South Side HS and attended YSU.

He was employed by North Side Hospital.

He loved his music. He was a singer/songwriter, a member of Youngstown’s Total Package Band, played keyboard at Elim Christian Center, worked as a disc jockey and provided music therapy at many homes for the elderly.

Gregory leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Kimberlyne Johnson; sons, Christopher Johnson and Brandon Johnson and step son Deontae Breckenridge; daughter, Janiyah Musica Johnson and step daughter NaTarra Lewis; brother, Moses (Itlean) Mahdee; sisters, Loretta Tutwiler, Elaine (Teddy) Simms and sister in law Deborah Johnson; step grandchildren, Na’Dion Young and Marrah Campbell and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred, Cortez and Vincent Johnson.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Zion Dominion of Youngstown.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., also at The Zion Dominion of Youngstown, 2003 Wilson Ave. Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.

