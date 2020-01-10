George W. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. George W. Jackson, 79, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He was born in Artesia, Mississippi on January 30, 1940, a son to the late Ethel M. and Mylus Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before moving to Youngstown, Ohio where he began working in the rubber and steel industry before his retirement.

In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and bowling for several leagues in the area. He also took pleasure in keeping up with political news, working on cars and spending quality time with his family and friends.

George’s memories will be cherished forever by his wife, Frances I. Jackson; his children, Rick and Tracy (Titus) Jackson of Columbus, Cynthia D. Williams, Deborah Jackson, Terry (Raymond) Edwards, Teresa (David) Brown of Youngstown and David (Dixie) Wilkins of Florida; his siblings, Bishop Johnnie (Christine), Jerome (Brenda) Jackson, Bettie Kennedy of Alabama and Dorothy (Jimmie) Davis of Louisiana; his aunt, Eva M Tremble of Alabama; 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, as well as, two special friends, Mike Allen and Larry Johnson along with a host of loved ones.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Jessie Cotton and brother-in-law, Joseph Kennedy.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Belmont Park Cemetery.

