YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felisia D. Lewis, 35, of Youngstown, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.

Calling hours will be Thursday, November 14 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. and services will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.