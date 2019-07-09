Eugene Allen Jones, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 12, 2019, at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, Youngstown, for Eugene Allen Jones, Jr., 36, who departed this life Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Eugene, also known as Geno, was born August 9, 1982, in Youngstown Ohio, a son of Eugene A. Jones, Sr. and Deborah A. Tomlin.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 2001.

He was working for EGCC as a janitor and previously worked for Kentucky Fried Chicken, IHOP, Wendy’s and detailed cars at Pop’s Car Wash.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed music and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bulls. Eugene had a kind, fun loving soul and was known for his beautiful smile. He will be truly missed.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Eugene A. Jones, Sr. (Roxane Macklin); his mother, Deborah Tomlin and stepfather, Frederick Royal; sons, Andre Javon Jones and Eugene Allen Jones III; daughters, Nichelle Audre Jones and Mylah Jackson; a brother, Michael L. Letlow; sisters, Wanda L. Jones (Joseph Floyd), Kesha M. Letlow (Cedric Ingram), Shayla (Gary) Thornton, Taleisha Jones (Brandan Johnson), Kaleisha Jones (Tavares Jones), Keyonna Macklin and a host of beautiful aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald E Tomlin, Sr., Myrtle M. Tomlin, James Jones and Helen Jones; great-grandmother, Leota Caldwell; uncles, David Jones, James Jones and two cousins, Joseph Jones, Jr. and See-treon Dothard.

