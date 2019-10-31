Elsie J. “Beannie” Butler, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie J. “Beannie” Butler, 60, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Canton, Ohio February 5, 1960 to the late Richard Jaquet and Mary Lou Buckridge.

She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Molly and with her family and friends. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Paul E. Butler, Jr. (Tammy) of Urichsville, Ohio; her daughter, Tareana Butler of Youngstown, Ohio; her brothers, Lone Jaquet of North Carolina and Richard Jaquet of Florida; her sister, Mary Catherine (Dave) of Florida; four grandchildren, Dominic, Zachary, Madison and Stalena and her life mate, Junior (Sallaz).

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Floyd and Frank Jaquet.

A funeral service will be held at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the time of service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

