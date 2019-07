YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 12, 2019, at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, Youngstown, for Eugene Allen Jones, Jr., 36, who departed this life Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Eugene, also known as Geno, was born August 9, 1982, in Youngstown Ohio, a son of Eugene A. Jones, Sr. and Deborah A. Tomlin.