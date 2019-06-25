Donna J. Sayyed Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio, for Donna J. Sayyed, 60, who departed this life Friday, June 21, 2019.



Mrs. Sayyed was born August 2, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John Graziano and Gladys (Green) Graziano.



Donna loved her grandchildren very much. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and doing yard work.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Ralph Smith (Chrissy) and John Smith (Samie Joe); Godson, Bobby Kelly (Funda); sisters, Linda Peek of Niles, Jennie Peek of Youngstown, Mary Lou Wojtowicz (Ed. Sr.) of McDonald and Joan Dunkel of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Annetta Curran and husband, Ahmad Sayyed.



Family and friends may call one hour prior to service at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio, from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 Noon.



Family and friends may share condolences to the Sayyed family at www.conleyfh.com.



Dignified aArrangements are being handled by the directors at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

