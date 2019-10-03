Donna J. Crenshaw, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Crenshaw, 69, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Ms. Crenshaw was born on January 12, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Erskine and Evelyn Crenshaw.

She was formerly employed at Ron Joy Nursing home as head cook. In her early years, she was a lunch aide at Harding Elementary School.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church for many years.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and family and encouraging others.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories to her children, Sharille Allen, Crystal (Nakia, Sr.) Sharpe and Latrice (Rick) Meilleur; a niece, Quansetta Crenshaw, who she reared; sister, Darlyn Crenshaw; brother, Erskine (Ella) Crenshaw and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her Arlington Heights family.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Erskine Crenshaw and Evelyn Carter Crenshaw; a brother, Raymond Crenshaw; a sister, Joyce Kirk; a niece, Tracey Driskell; a nephew, Jimmy Lee Crenshaw and aunt, Ruth Mendenhell.

Family and friends may call Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. and a funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, at the Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Crenshaw family at www.conleyfh.com.

