Dereion Cotton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dereion Cotton, 9, of Youngstown passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Dereion was born on May 7, 2010 in Youngstown, Ohio to David D. Cotton, Sr. and Lakeisha L. Robinson-Cotton.

Dereion loved being with his family, listening to music and chewing on his right hand.

He was lovingly knick named booda man and peach head by his grandparents.

He is survived by his parents, David D. Cotton, Sr. and Lakeisha L. Robinson-Cotton; his twin brother, Devon D. Cotton (9); brother, David D Cotton, Jr. (12); sister, Jahzara Mae Cotton (6); grandparents, William L. Robinson III, Elizabeth L. Thomas (Anthony) and Melissa L. Cotton (Melvin Stewart); great-grandparents, Fannie Mae Robinson and Jerome Cotton and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dereion was preceded in death by a sister, Kelly T. Cotton (4) who passed away April 3, 2013 and great-grandparents, William L. Robinson and Amanda Hackett.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vandenberg Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.