Dennis Gratton, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, in Youngstown, Ohio, for Dennis Gratton, 68, who departed this life Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Mr. Gratton was born August 13, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Leo Gratton and Elizabeth Willams Gratton.

Dennis grew up in Youngstown and graduated from Chaney High School. He also lived in West Virginia for nine years. He retired from L.A.S. Recycling.

He was passionate about gardening, especially tomatoes and hot peppers.

Dennis enjoyed watching public television documentaries, All Sides with Ann Fisher and This Old House, he also watched The Peoples Court and kept up with politics. He liked spending time with his friends at the local bar and listening to big band music and the Blues. Dennis also liked watching baseball, the World Series and was a Cleveland Indians fan. He also enjoyed golf and was on a dart league for a short period of time.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Margaret Lynn Boland Gratton of Youngstown; son, Benjamin Leo Gratton of Youngstown; daughter, Rachel J. Gratton Williams of Hubbard; brother, Daniel Gratton of Warren; five grandchildren, Nicholas Diaz Jr., Raven, Miranda, Arianna and Dayna Gratton and one great-grandchild due in September.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

