Debra Hickson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Debra Hickson, 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born December 28, 1970, in Youngstown, to Chester Grandberry and JoeAnn Coston Williams.

Debra attended Woodrow Wilson and The Rayen High Schools and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was very family-oriented and had a great love for life. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing games, music, dancing, singing karaoke and hanging out with her friends. She had a heart as big as her smile and will be sadly missed.

Debra leaves to cherish her memory her father, Chester Grandberry; her significant other, David Williams; sisters, Loraine D. McKinnon, Juanita Walker, Pamela Clay, Tiffany Jennings and Kendell Hickson; grandchildren, Ja’Lon Fields, Aveon Jackson, Jayanna Fields, Jamelia Armstrong and Tariana Helms; Godchildren, Jermanui Staples, Jvon Morton and special friends, Bridgette Crawford, Audra Battle (Perry) and Hattie Hudson.

She is preceded in death by her mother, JoeAnn Coston Williams; stepfathers, Clifford W. Hickson and Mark R. Jackson; son, Juawon Fields; grandmother, Eleanor Coston; grandfather, Willie Hardy and niece, Marquita Hickson.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 12, at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.