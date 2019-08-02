Daryl Thomas Downing, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl Thomas Downing, 65, passed away at his residence Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Mr. Downing was born January 28, 1954, in Los Angeles, California, to the late Harold Whitman Downing and Elizabeth (Offner) Downing.

Daryl worked over 30 years for Youngstown Plastics Tooling & Machinery.

He loved to build models, especially cars and paid very close attention to the intricate details. He was also into drag racing.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Paula Sue Downing; son, Paul Downing (Beverly Timms); daughter, Lisa Downing (Ryan Jerome) and a grandson, Jackie Hunter Downing.

Besides his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Hunkley.

No services will be held for Mr. Downing.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Downing family at www.conleyfh.com.

