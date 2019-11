YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alexander Thomas Penn, 24, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:02 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital from complications following a car accident.

Alex was born June 13, 1995 in Warren, the son of Tonya Humphrey and Calvin Humphrey. He resided in the area his entire life.