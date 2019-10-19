Christopher C. Caldwell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher C. Caldwell, 58, of Youngstown departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Mr. Caldwell was born February 8, 1961 in Tuskegee, Alabama, a son Charlie Caldwell and Evelina (Dubose) Caldwell.

Christopher was a graduate of Tuskegee High School. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the Army and was a medic until his discharge in 1983. He then worked as a Practical Nurse at the VA Hospital in Tuskegee.

He was in the Chess Club with the VA in Tuskegee, played Bid Whist and enjoyed watching basketball.

Christopher leaves to cherish his memories to his children, Christopher Caldwell and Sammy Caldwell of Tuskegee, Alabama; brothers, Charlie Caldwell Jr., of Youngstown, Willie J. Caldwell of Youngstown, and Carl B. Caldwell of Tuskegee, Alabama; sisters, Lula P Adams of Youngstown, Malinda P. Borden of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Loretta C. Robinson of Youngstown; a grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Evelina Caldwell and a sister Evelyn Caldwell.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 22, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

