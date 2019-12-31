Charles Clinton Peavy, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Clinton Peavy, Jr., 80, of Youngstown, transitioned into the next life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Charles, better known as “Junior”, was born December 23, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was the eldest child of Charles C. Peavy, Sr. and Margaret M. Malloy-Peavy.

He attended Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Ohio.

He served three years in the Army National Guard, was a singer in a band, a retired truck driver and was saved in 1976 becoming an ordained minister and Elder of the Pentecostal faith.

He was a member of the True Pentecostal Church of CA, Inc., where he served for 43 years in many capacities until he returned to Ohio and became a member of Triedstone Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio. His favorite song was: Learning How to Live Holy.

Charles leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Mollie Moncrief-Peavy who he married on June 21, 1959 and their five children, Lavita (Clarence) Brown, Cedrick Peavy, Pastor John C. (Veronica) Peavy III, Pastor Michael (Laveenia) Peavy, Charlotte Peavy, all of California. He is also the father of Ron Christopher and Lynette Brown of Pennsylvania, Z. (Sylvia) Arnold of Texas and Joseph (Christy) Lewis of Illinois; brother, Daniel E. (Lola) Peavy of Vallejo, California; sisters, Eldora “Bonnie” Peavy-Johnson of DeSoto, Texas and Brenda Peavy of Alliance, Ohio; aunts, Rosetta Wright of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Claretta “Sadie” Hooks of Cincinnati, Ohio; 26 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and a host of family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Alvin Peavy; his sisters, Punchy, Alberta and Sheryl “Speedie” Peavy and a half-brother and sister, Gus and Georgia May Peavy.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, 44505, visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

