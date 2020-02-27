Carol Sunderman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Sunderman, 73, of Youngstown, was called home to rest Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

She was born August 3, 1946 in Ravenna, Ohio to Raymond Slater and Betty Knight-Slater.

Carol worked at Packard Electric for 34 years until she retired in October of 1999.

She enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards and bingo. Once a month she would get together with a group of ladies and play cards. She loved to sit at the picnic table in the backyard and soak up as much sun as she could. She enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren, her fur baby grandkids, family, friends and anyone who could carry on a good conversation. She was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching football.

Carol leaves to cherish her memories her children, David (Debra) Lamb of Florida, James (Laura) Shamrock of Kansas, Melonie Kennedy of Youngstown and Reshaun Sunderman of Youngstown; grandchildren, Natalie Page, Autumn Lamb and David Lamb III, Dakota, Tyler and Hunter Shamrock, Marquise and Auzjae Sunderman, Richard Williams, Jr. and Doc McKnight, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Ayden Shamrock and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Slater and Linda Champlin and a brother, Raymond (Sonny) Slater.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.

