Carol Ferniece DeHart, Youngstown, Ohio

Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home

November 18, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Carol Ferniece DeHart, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ferniece DeHart, 63, of Youngstown passed away November 18, 2019.

Carol was born May 30, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Fernando Rios, Sr. and Willie Jean Adams.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She worked for the Exal Corporation over 10 years.

Carol was a very loving and giving mother and grandmother. Her main priority was her family. She was a great cook, loved the holidays and enjoyed giving gifts to her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memories her step mother, Candi Rios; son, James E. DeHart III; daughters, Tanisha F. DeHart and Danitra L. DeHart; brothers, Fernando Rios Jr., Daniel Rios, Taylor L. Adams, James P Adams and George Colon; sisters, Martha A. Frazier, Rita Rios, Aida Perez, Lily Rivera and Ruth Taylor; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando Rios, Sr. and Willie Jean Adams; her beloved sister, Jacqueline Rios Jackson and Cameron DeHart.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of the funeral home.

Visit www.conleyfh.com to view this obituary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com