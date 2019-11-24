Carol Ferniece DeHart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ferniece DeHart, 63, of Youngstown passed away November 18, 2019.

Carol was born May 30, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Fernando Rios, Sr. and Willie Jean Adams.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She worked for the Exal Corporation over 10 years.

Carol was a very loving and giving mother and grandmother. Her main priority was her family. She was a great cook, loved the holidays and enjoyed giving gifts to her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memories her step mother, Candi Rios; son, James E. DeHart III; daughters, Tanisha F. DeHart and Danitra L. DeHart; brothers, Fernando Rios Jr., Daniel Rios, Taylor L. Adams, James P Adams and George Colon; sisters, Martha A. Frazier, Rita Rios, Aida Perez, Lily Rivera and Ruth Taylor; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando Rios, Sr. and Willie Jean Adams; her beloved sister, Jacqueline Rios Jackson and Cameron DeHart.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of the funeral home.

Visit www.conleyfh.com to view this obituary.