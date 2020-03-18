Carlton Keith Council, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carlton Keith Council, 55, departed this life Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Markham, Illinois.

Mr. “Keith” was born February 11, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Carlton Council and Dorothy Council.

He relocated to Markham, Illinois, where he was heavily involved in the church. He also served as a mentor to the youth and always attended city council meetings.

Keith leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Dorothy Council; four sons, Carlton Keith Council Jr., Corey Ray Council, John Francis Carter Council and Kiari Council; two sisters, Angela Council and Renee Council; brother, Stephen Council; two Godsisters, Darlene and Latrina; five grandchildren; a special friend, Noonie and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carlton Council and brother, Tony Council.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

