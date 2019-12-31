Barbara Ann Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Smith, 58, of Youngstown, passed away at home Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Barbara was born August 14, 1961, in Youngstown, to the late Andrew Sandora and Mary Ann (Mediate) Sandora.

She loved her children and enjoyed a good movie and Dunkin Donuts coffee.

Barbara leaves her sons, Michael Holby of Struthers, Nicholas Duecaster, Anthony Ellison, Kyle Ellison and Keith Ellison, all of Youngstown; a brother, Andrew Sandora of Boardman and two grandchildren, Michelle Duecaster and Arianna Holby.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith and daughter, Michelle Smith.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.

