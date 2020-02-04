Aubrey Vincent Hyde II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aubrey Vincent Hyde II, 62, of Youngstown departed this life Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons.

Aubrey was born February 22 1957 in Jamaica, New York to parents, Rita Hutchinson and Aubrey Hyde, Sr.

He moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1986.

Aubrey worked for the Western Reserve Care System for both North Side and South Side Hospitals. He was an employee at BJ Alan Fireworks and also Star Extruded Shapes. Upon retirement he was a head chef for the University of Massachusetts.

Aubrey enjoyed walking, traveling, music, playing basketball and spending time with family and friends. He was kind hearted and didn’t mind lending a helping hand.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Aubrey Hyde III of Fostoria, Ohio; his daughters, Alexis Hyde and Jasmine Hyde (Dyonn Perry) both of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren, Aubrey, Jr., Kay’marie, Remini Hyde, Dua’Raya and DaShara Hennings, Ashton, Amir and Jasmine Hyde, John Perdue, Jr., Dyonn and J’yonn Perry all of Youngstown and a host of nieces and nephews in New York and Youngstown.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents; his dear sister, Alice Hutchinson; his brothers, Mike and Jimmy Hutchinson and his wife, Sharon K. Littlejohn Hyde. God has reunited them all.

The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.