Antonio L. Stokes, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, July 27, 2019 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home for Antonio Stokes, 45, who passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Mr. Stokes was born April 6, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Lizzie Mae Stokes and Anthony German.

Antonio worked in the lawn service business for many years.

He liked listening to music; especially rap.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Kimberly Stokes and fiancée, Twandy Tevber.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bernice Stokes.

Visit Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home to share memories and condolences.

