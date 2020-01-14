Anthony Pavelko, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Pavelko, Sr., 34, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital Sunday, January 12, 2020.

He was born February 9, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio to Richard Pavelko and Helga (Schmierer) Pavelko.

He lived most of his adult life in New Castle, Pennsylvania with his family.

Anthony was employed by Ellwood Crankshaft and Machine Company, located in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He loved spending time with his family, most importantly his beloved children. He enjoyed working on cars, doing carpentry work, collecting hot wheels cars and baseball cards, assembling model cars and traveling. He also enjoyed tattoos and drawing.

Anthony is survived by his parents, Richard and Helga Pavelko; sister, Susann Pavelko; brother, David Pavelko and his wife, Deborah; two children: son, Anthony Pavelko, Jr. and daughter, Aryanna Pavelko; his previous wife and mother of his children, Valerie Pavelko; several nieces and nephews and his great-grandmother, Ella Klingler from Germany.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, January 18 prior to the service.

