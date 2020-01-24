Anna Marie Neapolitan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Neapolitan., 87, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 15,1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to Patsy Carline and Julie Troll Carline.

Anna graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went to Kent State and Youngstown State University for real estate.

She was a member of the South Central congregation of Jehovah’s Witness, where she was actively involved in the congregation.

She was an avid reader of the Bible. She also loved to cook and bake.

Anna is survived by her husband, James Neapolitan, Sr.; son, Carmen (Jennifer) Neapolitan; Shirley Neapolitan and Karyn Neapolitan; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, James P., Jr. and Ralph, her brothers, Joe, Patsy, Georgie, Ray and Edward and her sisters, Virginia and Lucy.

Family and friends may call Friday, January 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on 550 N. Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, OH 44515. There will be a memorial talk to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.