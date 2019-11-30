Allan L. Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio

November 21, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan L. Brooks, 69, departed this life Tuesday, November 21, 2019 at the Oasis Health Care Center.

Mr. Brooks was born on May 27, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Luther Melvin Brooks and Anna Lila Bell Brooks.

He leaves to cherish his memories his former wife, Geraldine Brown; sons, Christopher Brooks, Allan Brooks, Sean Brooks, Gabrell Brooks and David Brooks; daughters, Lisa Brooks Bridges, Angel Brooks, Tiffany Brooks Sais, Sherry Brooks Coleman and Tranry Brooks Brown; brothers, Melvin Brooks and Lorenzo T. Brooks; sisters, Geraldine Baker, Pearlene Quarrels and Juanita; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Melvin Brooks and Anna Lila Bell Brooks; son, Kelien H. Brooks; brothers, Luther A. Brooks II and Thomas Brooks and sisters, Flossie Brooks Gray and Ann Layton Brooks.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Phillip’s Chapel Church of God, 3903 Jacobs Road, South East in Hubbard, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

