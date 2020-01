YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Clinton Peavy, Jr., 80, of Youngstown, transitioned into the next life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Charles, better known as “Junior”, was born December 23, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was the eldest child of Charles C. Peavy, Sr. and Margaret M. Malloy-Peavy.