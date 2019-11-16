Alexander Thomas Penn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Thomas Penn, 24, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:02 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital from complications following a car accident.

Alex was born June 13, 1995 in Warren, the son of Tonya Humphrey and Calvin Humphrey. He resided in the area his entire life.

Alex graduated from Leonard E. Kirk in 2017 and had been attending Purple Cat School as an adult.

Alex was always the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He enjoyed car rides with his mother, eating delicious food, dancing, playing with his cars, music bright lights and giving hugs and tickles.

Alex leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Tonya; his father, Calvin; 3 brothers, Marcus Penn, DeAndre Penn and Robert Humphrey; one sister, Tyla Humphrey; his maternal grandparents, Robert Penn Jr. and Virginia Penn; his paternal grandmother Lillian Humphrey and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Alex was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, aunt and maternal great grandparents.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue North West in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.