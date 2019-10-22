Albert Franklyn Clare, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Franklyn Clare, Jr., 75, of Youngstown departed this life surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 21, 2019.



Albert was born November 15, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Albert Franklyn Clare, Sr. and Betty Jean Johson.



Albert was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

He was a lover of music and the arts and he loved decorating cakes for his family and friends.



He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Al leaves to cherish his memories his adoring wife of 52 years, Ingeborg J. Wegner; sons, Bryan (Amy) and Braeden (Laura); daughters, Alayne (Nick) Leone, Alanna (John) McBride, Jr., Aleia (Louis) Morris, Aleen (Nick) LaRocca and Alyse (Gino) LaRocca; 20 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert F. Clare, Sr. and Betty Jean Johson and his daughter, Alyssa.



Calling hours are Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be sent in Al’s name to: American Renal Associates, LLC, 4529 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.