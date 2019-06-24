Conchetta “Chet” Blackburn Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Conchetta “Chet” Blackburn, 89, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living where she resided.

Chet was born August 29, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late John and Rose Mercure Colella.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

Chet was owner/operator of the former Colellas Pizza Shop but most of her career she was employed as an accountant at Kenmar for 43 years prior to her retirement in 1993.

Chet was a member of the American Legion in East Palestine and Columbiana for over 50 years; as well as, the VFW Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.

Chet is survived by three stepdaughters, Lauri Mack, Kara (Skeeter) Paine and Mellie (Mike) McGraw; two nieces, Candy (Jim) Hawkins and Judy (Raymond) Bratton; two nephews, David (Dolores) Collela and Richard (Cathy) Fittante; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years in 2009, Roy, whom she married in 1974; a brother, Frank Collela; sister, Josephine Fittante and a nephew, John Collela.

The family will have words of remembrance Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana with Father Christopher Cicero serving as celebrant.

A private interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Following Chets wishes, no public calling hours will be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.