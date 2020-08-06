Clotilde “Tillie” M. Buonavolonta, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clotilde (Tillie) M. Buonavolonta, 91, of Girard entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Liberty Health Care.

Tillie was born January 1, 1929 in Bugnara, L’Aquila, Italy, daughter of Umberto and Edele Di Giacomo coming to Youngstown in 1949.

She was a faithful member of St. Rose Church where she devoutly attended Mass every week and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on the first Friday of the month up to the time she could no longer attend.

She was a homemaker that enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and taking care of her flower garden.

Tillie will be remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the holiday dinners spent at her home. She had so much joy cooking and baking for everyone.

She leaves six children to cherish her memories, Mary Ann (John) Lowry, Theresa Canterino, Rose Marie (David) Shinoskie, Sam (Monica), Anthony (Cristina) and Frank (Angela) Buonavolonta; 14 grandchildren who adored her, Rachel (George) Batista, Anthony (Amy), Michael (Emily), and Nicolas (Samantha) Canterino, Gina and Jessica (Nick) Shinoskie, Andrew (Candace) and Sam (Melanie) Buonavolonta, Nina (Chris) Sforza, Tia (Thom) Thomas, Sarina Buonavolonta, Jennifer (Austin) Reed, Joseph (Emily) and Lea Buonavolonta; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nina Pastore and Naida Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ralph, whom she married June 28, 1950 passed away February 5, 1988, Tillie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Salvatore (Zeke) Lowry who passed away January 23, 2002; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Canterino who passed away February 14, 2008; two sisters, LaLene (Mario) Giansante and Connie Cercone and a brother and sister-in-law, Mario (Carmella) Di Giacomo.

Tillie’s family would like to thank Dr. John DellliQuadri, Liberty Health Care and all the caregivers there for all the loving care and compassion given to their mom.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rose Church. Please meet at the church and follow COVID 19 guidelines there and at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorial contributions be made to St. Rose Church, 48 Main Street, Girard, OH 44420.

To those who cannot attend services or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Tillie and her family in your prayers.

