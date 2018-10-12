Clinton Lee Parker, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Clinton Lee Parker, Sr., 63, of Columbiana, died, Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Youngstown.

He was born, April 11, 1955 in Salem, son of the late Harry and Betty Dodge Parker.

Clinton worked locally as a self-employed real estate investor and was the owner and operator of Parker Upholstery for 35 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and he loved antiquing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Pam Felger of Columbiana; two sons, Clinton (Jill) Lee Parker, Jr. of Salem and Michael (Jaime) Parker of Windermere, Florida; three granddaughters, Madelyn Parker, Kadence Parker and Alyssa Parker and three grandsons, Evan Parker, Graydon Parker and Jackson Parker.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Clinton to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

