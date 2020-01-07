Clifton E. Bittle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifton E. Bittle, 67, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on December 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born July 16, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Ruth E. Bittle.

He was previously employed by General Fire Proofing and Giant Eagle Corp. in Youngstown.

In 2005, he moved to Fort Wayne and began employment with the U. S. Postal Office and J.C. Penney Co.

Surviving are his brother, Robert K. Bitlle; twin sisters, Rea A. (Eddy) Matchette and Rae A. Bittle and Barbara A. Hightower; aunts, Lucille Wilson, Jeanette Donaldson and Constance Wilson; 10 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Service is 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home 1021 E. Lewis St. Fort Wayne, IN 46803 with visitation one hour prior to service.

Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com