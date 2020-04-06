Clifford J. Rushmore, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford J. Rushmore, 88, of Hadley, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1931 to the late Clifford L. and Margaret (Brown) Rushmore.



He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 – 1954 and worked at the former Greenville Steel Car and Trinity Industries, retiring as a junior foreman in 1997.



In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry and reading westerns. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the companionship of his dogs.



He was married to Nina Mae (Porterfield) on March 9, 1952 and she preceded him in death on March 5, 2000.



Clifford is survived by four sons, Louise Rushmore and his wife, Martha, of Ocala, Florida, Lawrence Rushmore and his companion, Beverly, of Jamestown, New York, Martin Rushmore and his wife, Mary, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Michael Rushmore and his wife, Donna, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Marion Saniski and her husband, John, of Greenville; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was also preceded in death by a brother.



The family will observe a service at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

