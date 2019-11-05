Clifford A. Holmes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford A. Holmes, 84, of Warren, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:47 p.m. in the intensive care unit of Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Cliff was born March 17, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harold and Myrtle Johnson Holmes, Sr.

A veteran of the United States Army, Cliff served his country abroad. For his service to his country his received the Good Conduct Medal and was awarded an honorable discharge on January 28, 1960 at Ft. Dix, New Jersey.

He was a member of the VFW and ITAM.

Cliff retired after work for 30 years with LTV Republic Steel in Warren as a scarfer in 1986.

Fond memories of Cliff will live on with his wife, the former Lucille (Wright) Miller whom he married on January 8, 1994; a daughter, Nina Holmes of Canal Winchester, Ohio; a son, Clifford “Kip” A. Holmes, Jr. (Sherida) of Lithonia, Georgia; two sisters, Martha Price of California and Elaine Bryant of Cleveland; a brother-in-law, Roger Wright of Warren; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by a stepson, James Hunter; a grandson, Daniel Holmes and two brothers, Harold “Corky” Holmes, Jr. and James Holmes.

Family will receive friends at the family residence 891 3rd Street SW, Warren, OH 44483.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A going home service celebrating Cliff’s life will take place at 12:00 Noon Friday, November 8 in the funeral home following visitation.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.