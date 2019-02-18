My Valley Tributes

Cliff J. Sarich Obituary

New Middletown, Ohio - February 16, 2019

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be held Thursday morning, February 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown for Clifford J. Sarich, 68, who died Saturday, Febraury 16, at his residence.

Cliff was born March 7, 1951, in Youngstown, a son of John and Dolores Heasley Sarich. 

He graduated from Springfield High School in 1969 and married Donna Loos on September 17, 1977. 

He was a life long resident of New Middletown.

Cliff worked 32 years at WRTA as an engine mechanic retiring in 2007. 

He coached baseball for 25 years with the Springfield Baseball Association and Youngstown Class B Baseball. 

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Cliff enjoyed his dogs and loved Pittsburgh sports teams; especially the Steelers.

Cliff leaves his wife, Donna; his son, Andrew (Veronica) Sarich of Boardman; a daughter, Margaret Sarich of Youngstown and two sisters, Karen Spaite of Girard and Dolores (Richard) Maggs of Liberty.

Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, OH, 44442 on Wednesday, February 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday morning, Febraury 21 from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. 

The family requests that memorial tributes in Cliff’s name be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home and condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

