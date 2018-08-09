Cleophus Jarmon Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Cleophus Jarmon, 81, of Youngstown, who departed this life Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Hospice House.

Mr. Jarmon was born September 10, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of John and Vilester Woodard Jarmon.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and had been employed with the University of Southern California for 25 years retiring in 2006.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and L. A. Lakers fan and enjoyed social games and loved being with his family.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughters, Tanya Crayon. Lydia Pettway (John Lee, Sr.), Vanessa Johnson (Robert Lee) and Cheryl Jarmon all of Youngstown, Renee Jarmon of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Lisa (Bennie) May of Tacoma, Washington; sons, Steve (Erica) Jarmon of Indianapolis, Indiana and Burrell Jarmon of Ohio; a sister, Brenda Jarmon of California; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Cleophus Jarmon, Jr.; brothers, Robert Jarmon and Jesse Jarmon and sisters, Marlene Smith, Joyce Holmes, Alma Thompson and Lois Colvin.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services on Saturday, August 4.

Interment will take place at the Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, California on Saturday, August 11, 2018.