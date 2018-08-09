My Valley Tributes

Cleophus Jarmon Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - July 31, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 03:16 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 03:16 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Cleophus Jarmon, 81, of Youngstown, who departed this life Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Hospice House.

Mr. Jarmon was born September 10, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of John and Vilester Woodard Jarmon. 

He attended Youngstown City Schools and had been employed with the University of Southern California for 25 years retiring in 2006.  

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and L. A. Lakers fan and enjoyed social games and loved being with his family.  

He was a U. S. Army veteran. 

He is survived by his daughters, Tanya Crayon. Lydia Pettway (John Lee, Sr.), Vanessa Johnson (Robert Lee) and Cheryl Jarmon all of Youngstown, Renee Jarmon of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Lisa (Bennie) May of Tacoma, Washington; sons, Steve (Erica) Jarmon of Indianapolis, Indiana and Burrell Jarmon of Ohio; a sister, Brenda Jarmon of California; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Cleophus Jarmon, Jr.; brothers, Robert Jarmon and Jesse Jarmon and sisters, Marlene Smith, Joyce Holmes, Alma Thompson and Lois Colvin.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services on Saturday, August 4. 

Interment will take place at the Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, California on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Norina
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norina "Nor" Farkas Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Thomas Collister Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Thomas Collister Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cheryl L. Yake Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl L. Yake Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Leon E. Flickinger Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Leon E. Flickinger Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Earl Alexander Lively Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Earl Alexander Lively Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 27, 2018

    Read More »
  • Wilma D.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Wilma D. "Wilm" Taylor Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cleophus Jarmon Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cleophus Jarmon Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 31, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 1, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert Lee
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Lee "Bobby" Dickson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nathan LePas Logan Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nathan LePas Logan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

    Read More »
  • Clifford J. Eberling Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Clifford J. Eberling Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary

    Ashtabula, Ohio, August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • David James Krok, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David James Krok, Sr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stella Cerimele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stella Cerimele Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help