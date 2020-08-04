Cleola Roberts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleola Roberts, 91, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:15 p.m. at St Joseph Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born June 14, 1929 in Wedowee, Alabama, the daughter of Cleophus and Lela Ware Angel.

Cleola resided in Warren, Ohio for 62 years, coming from Columbus, Ohio.

Ms. Roberts was employed with Children Services for 20 years as a case aide, before retiring.

She was a foster parent for 15 years and worked for the Trumbull County Urban League for 15 years.

She received an associate degree and worked several years in the field of nursing. She leaves a strong legacy of serving and helping others.

She was a faithful and active member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed canning, baking, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing stories of her family history.

She belonged to the Eastern Stars, Community Volunteers Council, the Red Hatters and the Sterling-McCullough Williams Auxiliary.

She married Clifford E. Roberts in 1947, he died May 12, 1963.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Betty T. Williams; two sons, Clifford R. Roberts and Kenneth Roberts; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives (to include The Castlebury’s and Boykin’s families) and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Wayne T. Roberts; brother, Joseph Angel; sister, Sarah Johnson; great-grandson, Mario Williams; two adopted brothers and one adopted sister.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to services.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Services will be life streamed on the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Facebook page.

The Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 2916 Regal Drive, N.W., Warren 44485, the home of her son, Clifford Roberts.

