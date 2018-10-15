My Valley Tributes

Cleo M. Callahan Obituary

Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 14, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2018 08:00 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Cleo M. Callahan, 89, of South Maysville Road, Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania, passed away early Sunday morning, October 14, 2018, at St. Paul's in Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, on April 6, 1929, to the late Leo and Ethel (Smith) Leonard.

Cleo was a 1947 graduate of the former Penn High School in Greenville and was a homemaker.

She was a very active member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, where she served on many committees and was a member of the Women of Zions.

Cleo had previously belonged to a local homemakers club, served as a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout Den leader. She was an accomplished seamstress and was active in 4-H.

She was a kind and sweet lady who will be missed by all who loved her.

Cleo is survived by her husband at home, Daniel K. Callahan. They were married on December 27, 1948, at Zions Church in Greenville and this coming December would’ve marked their 70th anniversary. Also surviving are a daughter, Chris Stockner and her husband, Dean, of Greenville; three sons, Bradley Callahan and his wife, Jeanne, of Ventura, California, Lance Callahan of Greenville and Clayton Callahan and his wife, Kalli, of Springboro, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Troy Henry of Mercer, Shannon Ritzert and her husband, Chalmer, of Greenville, Ashley Montgomery and her husband, Seth, of Harrisville, Pennsylvania, Cassandra Callahan of Greenville, David Callahan of Ventura, California, Megan Stockner and her significant other, David Soltis, of Hadley and Amy Albert and her husband, Brian, of Erie, Pennsylvania; eight great-grandchildren, Reina, Gina, Jalen, Parker, Kellen, Ava, Evelynn, Adaline and two sisters, Dolores Harrison and Louise Carr and her husband, Ted, all of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John Leonard, Robert Leonard, Frances Mann and two sisters, Dorothy McClimans and Lolita Pinti.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 10:00 - 11:45 a.m., in the Anderson Lounge at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon in the chapel, with Reverend June Boutwell, church pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Martha J. Burbick Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Martha J. Burbick Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dorothea M. Bowser Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dorothea M. Bowser Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cleo M. Callahan Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cleo M. Callahan Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Alice M. Schreffler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alice M. Schreffler Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul E. Pirone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul E. Pirone Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Catherine I. Steele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Catherine I. Steele Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert S. Nelson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert S. Nelson Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Sandra L. Noel Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sandra L. Noel Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Grim Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Grim Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • William Walter Perman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Walter Perman Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • William
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William "Bill" R. Cochran Obituary

    Rogers, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary A. Shrodek Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary A. Shrodek Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help