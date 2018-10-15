Cleo M. Callahan Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Cleo M. Callahan, 89, of South Maysville Road, Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania, passed away early Sunday morning, October 14, 2018, at St. Paul's in Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, on April 6, 1929, to the late Leo and Ethel (Smith) Leonard.

Cleo was a 1947 graduate of the former Penn High School in Greenville and was a homemaker.

She was a very active member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, where she served on many committees and was a member of the Women of Zions.

Cleo had previously belonged to a local homemakers club, served as a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout Den leader. She was an accomplished seamstress and was active in 4-H.

She was a kind and sweet lady who will be missed by all who loved her.

Cleo is survived by her husband at home, Daniel K. Callahan. They were married on December 27, 1948, at Zions Church in Greenville and this coming December would’ve marked their 70th anniversary. Also surviving are a daughter, Chris Stockner and her husband, Dean, of Greenville; three sons, Bradley Callahan and his wife, Jeanne, of Ventura, California, Lance Callahan of Greenville and Clayton Callahan and his wife, Kalli, of Springboro, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Troy Henry of Mercer, Shannon Ritzert and her husband, Chalmer, of Greenville, Ashley Montgomery and her husband, Seth, of Harrisville, Pennsylvania, Cassandra Callahan of Greenville, David Callahan of Ventura, California, Megan Stockner and her significant other, David Soltis, of Hadley and Amy Albert and her husband, Brian, of Erie, Pennsylvania; eight great-grandchildren, Reina, Gina, Jalen, Parker, Kellen, Ava, Evelynn, Adaline and two sisters, Dolores Harrison and Louise Carr and her husband, Ted, all of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John Leonard, Robert Leonard, Frances Mann and two sisters, Dorothy McClimans and Lolita Pinti.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 10:00 - 11:45 a.m., in the Anderson Lounge at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon in the chapel, with Reverend June Boutwell, church pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.