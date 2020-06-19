Zachary Klepfer, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service will be held for Zachary Klepfer, 30, who passed away on Saturday, June 13.

Zak was born September 3, 1989, in Youngstown, and was the beloved son of Doug and Arlene Klepfer of New Middletown and much loved brother of Nichol (John) Lopriore of Cleveland.

He graduated from Springfield Local and worked for Kowalski Heat Treating in Cleveland.

Zak was a truly likable guy who enjoyed music, playing video games and spending time with his dear friend, Amber. He was witty, artistic, charismatic, loved animals and was always willing to lend a hand.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he find the peace and happiness that he so desperately deserved.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to friendshipapl.org.

