Wilma M. Boano, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Catholic Church for Wilma M. Boano, 98, who passed away Monday morning, September 6, 2021.

Wilma was born May 13, 1923 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Carmela Mancino DeLorenzo.

She moved to this area in the 1940s and was a housewife/homemaker.

She was a member of St. Christine’s Church in Youngstown and enjoyed sewing.

Wilma married Michael L. Boano on August 1945 and he passed away on April 10, 2002.

She leaves one son, Atty. Michael L. (Lisa) Boano of Poland; one daughter, Carol (James) Duncan of Nashville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Anthony and Andrew DeLorenzo; seven sisters, Camela Sheppe, Dena Vitale, Mary Tavolier, Margaret Avery, Thelma Sparcino, Rose Batone and Phyllis Hamady; one grandchild and one great-great-grandchild.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 11 at the church one hour before Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences

