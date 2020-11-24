Williard C. Baldwin, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Williard C. “Willie” Baldwin, 80, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Willie was born August 21, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Raymond A. and Letha V. (Malcomb) Baldwin.

Willie was a life long resident of New Middletown and was greeted with smiles and waves wherever he ventured in town. He loved to have a cup of soup and coffee at the Golden Rye and do a little flirting with the waitresses while dining.

He was a 1958 graduate of Boardman High School.

Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany.

After discharge from the Army he was employed with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 396. He earned a 50 year Member Certificate of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada.

Willie was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and the New Middletown Lions Club. He enjoyed The Lions and missed the meetings with his fellow Lions. He enjoyed the summer meetings out at the farm, the Christmas basket drive for those in need and the camaraderie of his fellow Lions.

Willie was also an avid golfer and bowler earning trophies in both, but his real love was camping with the family and playing cards with all.

Willard married the former, MaryAnn Constantino, on April 12, 1969. They were married 41 years before her passing away on April 23, 2010. Willie would tell who ever asked that he never remarried because, “how can I remarry when I had the best.” He missed her everyday and never forgot her even when his dementia made him forget everything else.

Willie is survived by one daughter, Christine E. (Mark) DiGiacomo of Poland; two sisters, Gail (Jack) Powers of Boardman, Raylene Hummel of Florida; sister-in-law, Margaret (Lisa) Constantino, Akron and brother-in-law, William (Karen) Constantino, Girard; He leaves four granddaughters, Lauren, Abbigail, Cassandra Aey and Marianna DiGiacomo. His granddaughters were his pride and joy, bringing much laughter and light to his life. He proudly told people he was “Papa Wooley.”

Besides his parents and wife, Willie was also preceded in death by his only son, Michael A. Baldwin, whom he loved with all his heart.

Friends and family may call at the church on Friday, November 27, at 10:45 – 11:45 a.m., with a mass of Christian burial following at 12:00 p.m.

The family and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. The DiGiacomo family understands if you feel uncomfortable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Willie in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Willard’s name to the New Middletown Lions Club, P.O. Box 5, New Middletown, Ohio 44442.

