William S. Kessler, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, for William S. Kessler, 73, who passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hospice House.

William was born on August 8, 1947 in Youngstown to William B. and Alice Hudak Kessler.

He grew up in Campbell, Ohio and attended Campbell High School.

He worked at Reliable Source of Metalwork as a sheet metal worker and shop superintendent.

He was a Veteran and served in the Army.

He married Sandra J. Cammack on October 19, 1968 and she passed away May 30, 2017.

William leaves two daughters: Heather (John) Costantino, Wendy (Gary) Dille and one son Jason (Ayla) Kessler. He also leaves his brother Jake Kessler and his sister Pat Kessler.

He is survived by nine grandchildren who were his pride and joy: McKenzie and Abby Dille, Tyler, Brayden and Johnny Costantino, Hana, Mya, Enya and Teya Kessler.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra, his parents, his brother Ronny, and his sister Linda.

William will be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor and his love of family. His favorite pass time was playing board games, cards and sleepovers with his nine grandchildren.

Friends may call on Friday, August 21, 2020 two hours before services at the Clemente Funeral Home from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice House. They would also like to request that all material contributions in William’s name be made to Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Oh 44514 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 6155 Rockside Road Suite 202 Independence, OH 44131

