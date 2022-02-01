YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William K. Little “Kevin”, 58, passed away January 26, 2022 with his wife at his side.

He was born April 15, 1963, in Youngstown a son of William and Carolyn Gorby Little.

He worked as an IT specialist until he retired.

Kevin leaves his mother, Carolyn, of Champion, his wife Laura Megan Centric Little of Youngstown and his sister Kathy (Sue) Little of Akron. He leaves his beloved pets Izzy, Buster and Sadie. He also leaves a huge wonderful extended family.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, William.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

