NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)

Integrity: the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness.

Loyalty: a strong feeling of support or allegiance.

Legacy: the long-lasting impact of the events and actions that took place in a person’s life.

Integrity, Loyalty, Legacy – all just words written and defined until they are exhibited by an exemplary individual in the circumstances of their life. Only then do we see the depth and breadth that these words hold. They are not merely labels, carelessly assigned, but rather attributes earned through the perseverance that one shows in this life.

William Joseph Kissinger, Jr., 55, received his heavenly reward on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. William was a champion for his faith until his dying breath, when God called him home.

William was born September 26, 1967, in Youngstown, a son of William J. Kissinger, Sr and the former Joyce E. Moats.

He graduated from Youngstown State University and received his Juris Doctorate from Akron Law School.

Upon obtaining his law degree, William followed God’s will for his life and became an attorney, which enabled him to be used by God to impact the lives of countless individuals for over 30 years.

Despite building a successful law practice, William’s true legacy was the family that he built with the light and love of his life, Angelica Melia, whom he married on August 12, 1995. Over 28 years of marriage, they filled their days together with faith, love and laughter. They brought two children into this world, Alaina Marie and William Joseph, instilling in them the desire to live a life committed to God. William ensured that if the doors of the church were open, the Kissinger family would be present and serving.

Integrity, Loyalty, Legacy – all qualities displayed by William Joseph Kissinger, or as those who truly knew him called him, Butch. Beneath that intimidating glare, rough exterior and leather jacket lay a heart that beat for God, family, and friends. From the church to the courtroom, Butch had strong moral values that never wavered, in even the most difficult of circumstances. A slogan that carried him throughout his days was, “If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.” Butch stood on the principles written in the Bible and allowed his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to guide the steps of his life. With his desire for moral uprightness, Butch was one of the most loyal friends that anyone could ever ask for. Those who had the privilege of calling Butch a friend knew, without a shadow of a doubt, that he would stand behind them, no matter the circumstance. Being a friend of Butch also meant getting a rare glimpse of who he truly was beneath it all. You never knew what Butch was thinking or what he was going to say. He was not only funny, but also quick witted, always ready with the right comeback at the right moment. When he laughed, he did it with his entire body. His eyes often resembled that of an excited boy, laced with the joys and trials that life had brought him.

William leaves his mother, Joyce of Poland; his wife, Angelica; son, William J. Kissinger III and daughter, Alaina M. Kissinger, all of New Middletown. He also leaves his sister, Michelle Lynn Kissinger of Cleveland. Though he left them here on this earth too soon, they are comforted in knowing that they will one day be reunited for eternity in Heaven.

William was preceded in death by his father, William, Sr. One can only imagine the joyous reunion and warm embraces as Butch was welcomed by his heavenly and earthly fathers at the pearly gates.

Private services were held on Monday, March 20, 2023. His life and legacy were celebrated by family and friends as he returned to the church where his journey of faith began, Highway Tabernacle.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Joseph Kissinger, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.