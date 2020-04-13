William G. Stamolis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Stamolis 78, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

William was born on March 21, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of George and Frances Stamolis.

William graduated from South High School in Youngstown and was a graduate of Kent State University.

William was a long time educator with Canfield City Schools. He enjoyed teaching and was proud to have a long career as an educator.

William was also involved with Cub Scouts, The Masonic Lodge, The Eagles Club and various other fraternal organizations.

William was preceded in death by his parents, George and Francis Stamolis.

He is survived by long time companion, Mary Herrick; brother, David Stamolis (Suzanne) of Canfield; sons, William Stamolis II of Austintown and John Stamolis (Kimberly) of Dublin, Ohio and grandchildren, Katie and Julia.

Per William’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

