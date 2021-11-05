William G. Hedrick, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland for William G. Hedrick 80, who passed away on Friday morning , November 5, 2021.

William was born June 23, 1941 in Youngtown, Ohio, a son of Graham H. and Adelaide Nell Piersante Hedrick.

He attended Jackson Milton High School and Youngstown State University. William was a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officers Training School and served on Newton Township Police Department.

He worked as a supervisor at Lordstown G.M. plant from where he retired and also worked for Stewart Kyle Funeral Home and Clemente Funeral Home.

He was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland, where he was an usher, greeter and Eucharistic Minister. William was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus #4471 of Struthers.

William was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

William loved to play golf and played in the Conrail Golf League. He loved Ohio State Football and the Buckeyes were his passion every football season.

William leaves one son David Hedrick of Youngstown, Ohio; one daughter Traci (Al) Aliipule of Winchester, California; one brother Richard (Jessie) Hedrick of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren Ryan, Isaac Ryan, Elizabeth, Isabella, Alii, Melia and Chloe; five great -grandchildren Ayden, Landen, Elle, Tama and Aria. William leaves his companion Mary Elizabeth Lowe, with whom he made his home in Poland.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call one hour before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Material contributions can be made in William’s name to the American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, OH 44406.

